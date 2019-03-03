Pawar slams govt over farmers issue

Chandwad: The farmers’ loan of Rs. 70,000 crore was waived off during the regime of Congress government without any delay. A new crop loan had been made available at a lower interest rate.

As farmers produced rice on large scale, India had become a number 1 country in rice export. However, loan waiver by the current government is cheating of farmers. It waived off farmers loan of Rs. 30,000 crore only and on the other hand waived off loans of Rs. 1.35 crore of industrialists.

It is a time for farmers to pull out this government from the power, urged Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday while addressing a convention of party activists at Chandwad.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal, former MP Sameer Bhujbal, MLC Hemant Takale, MLA Jitendra Awhad, Pankaj Bhujbal, Deepika Chavan, former MP Devidas Pingale, former MLA Dhanraj Mahale, former MLC Jaywantrao Jadhav and office bearers of Nationalist Congress Party were present.

Pawar said that recently youths who participated in terrorist movement attacked soldiers in the country. Thereafter, the government informed that powers are given to the army to take action. Indian Air Force destroyed terrorist camps in Pakistan.

A strong message was given through this. Support was given to the army keeping aside political differences for the unity of the country. This is not a subject of discussion, but there is a need to back the army.

As Bharatiya Janata Party failed to fulfil the assurances it given during election, it was defeated in three states. This showed that the current situation is not favourable for BJP and there will be a change definitely in upcoming elections, he stated.

The country is benefitted by Geneva agreement and Abhinandan was released by Pakistan. Thereafter, his wife had to state that BJP should not take credit for this. People are disappointed over the government, Pawar said.

During the regime of Manmohan Singh government, it had been decided to buy Rafale aircraft at Rs. 560 crore and to give their maintenance contract to HAL. However, BJP is purchasing them at Rs. 1550 crore and giving maintenance contract to Amabani’s company. Prime Minister is involved in this, he added.

Former Deputy Chief Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that it is a responsibility of booth chiefs and block chiefs to take voters to the election centre to win the elections. Jayant Patil informed that the system of booth chiefs is good for interaction. Booth chiefs, centre chiefs, village chiefs and block chiefs will be behind the win, he added.