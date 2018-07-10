Patrolling to intensify in ghat areas

Nashik: With potential threats of anti-social elements and unfortunate incidents on the outskirts of the city, the highway police have decided to intensify its patrolling.

Places like Igatpuri, Kasara, Vaitarna, Bhandardara, Trimbakeshwar, Ghoti and Pahine around 40 km around the city are witnessing massive rush as people travel to these areas for weekend gateways.

Not only from Nashik but people from Mumbai and Thane also visit the places as they are covered with beautiful greenery and waterfalls. Often the weather is foggy affecting the visibility in those areas. The crowd is maximum on the weekends with thousands visiting these places through the day.

The highway cops have henceforth decided to take adequate precautions and ensure the citizens are safe at all times.

The officials with the highway division said that instructions are given to increase the vigil in touristic places.

“People can expect police presence in old and new ghat section of the area of the Mumbai-Agra highway. Strict action would be taken on anti-social elements and also people violating traffic rules,” he added.

The official said that people should avoid parking vehicles on the highways and find a safe spot to do so.

The move also comes in the backdrop of a 12-year-old girl losing her life near Ghatan Devi temple during this time of the year. The girl was out with her four-member family when the car dived into the valley. The father of the girl driving the car during the incident lost control of the vehicle leading to the incident.

The other members of the family were also grievously injured.

“A large number of people tend to go near waterfalls and trek in the surrounding areas of the ghat areas. There are also many waterfalls alongside the ghat section catching motorists unaware,” the official said.

He added that considering these factors, directives have been given to ensure frequent patrolling is such sensitive areas and 10 km in the ghat section on the highway.