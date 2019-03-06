Patrolling for safety of district borders: SP Arti Singh

Nashik: A border patrolling will be started to curb illegal transport of liquor and smuggling of weapons from districts along Nashik district and neighbourhood states, informed newly appointed Superintendent of Police Dr. Arti Singh in a media briefing on Wednesday.

Dr. Arti Singh took charge last week on the backdrop of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She conducted meetings of police officials in the district in the last five days and took information about crime in the district. “There is a challenge before use for smooth conduct of elections.

Country made revolvers are being smuggled from neighbourhood states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Diu-Daman. In addition, illegal liquor is being transported on large scale from Diu-Daman. On the backdrop of this, district police will increase border patrolling.

In addition, special planning will be made in boundary-based police stations to ensure that there would be no encouragement for any type of crime from boundary areas, Dr. Singh said. The district has a large tribal area and has dens of country made liquor on a large scale. They will be busted with help of state excise department. In addition, boundary areas will be sealed to curb illegal liquor transport.

People should give information about the dens of country made liquor and gambling dens in their areas to police. Action will be taken against such illegal trades, she assured and urged that Nashikites should provide their cooperation for smooth conduct of upcoming elections.

There will be a special emphasis on conducting a special awareness drive to prevent cyber crime incidents, Dr. Singh also informed.