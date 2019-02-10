Patient jumps to death from super speciality hospital building

Nashik: A 48-year-old male patient who was suffering from kidney problem allegedly committed suicide by jumping to death from the third floor of a government-run divisional super-speciality hospital at Shalimar area of the city on Saturday.

Jawaharlal Ramkisan Gupta, a resident of Shriram Nagar at Ghoti in Igatpuri taluka of the district, was admitted in the hospital for treatment of the kidney problem. During the medical examination, it was found that his both kidney had failed and hence, he was undergoing dialysis treatment in the hospital for the last 12 days, police said.

As his financial condition was not good to bear expenses for the dialysis treatment, Jawaharlal jumped from the third floor of the hospital building and ended his life.

On Friday, he had undergone his last dialysis treatment.

It is the second case of a patient committing suicide by jumping from the third floor of the hospital. Last month, on January 12, Rahimkhan Nabibkhan Pathan (52, resident of Malegaon) who was also suffering from kidney problem had ended his life in a similar manner.

The Bhadrakali police have registered a case of accidental death in this connection.

Meanwhile, according to hospital sources, the wife of Jawaharlal Gupta informed the hospital administration in writing that his husband is always attempting to jump to death due to illness.

The administration had a need to take a precaution, but this was happened due to its negligence, alleged the wife of Gupta.

Initiative for counselling

Patients are committing suicide tiring due to their illness. We will take initiative and will take efforts that the hospital should make counselling of patients who come for treatment. This will help in overcoming negativity among patients and they will cooperate for treatment and future incidents can be avoided.

– Laxmikant Patil, DCP