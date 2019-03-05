Patient jumps to death from hospital building

Nashik: When incidents in which two patients jumped to death from super speciality hospital building are still fresh in mind, a patient who was taking psychiatric treatment jumped to death from the second floor of the district civil hospital. This happened on Sunday night. The patient who was seriously injured died on Monday morning while undergoing the treatment.

The name of the youth is Sunil Ramrao Shinde (27, resident of Deolaligaon). As his mental state was not in good condition, he was receiving treatment on the second floor of the hospital.

According to medical official and police, Sunil was admitted to the hospital, considering his bad mental health.

Sunil had gone to the bathroom around 7.30 pm on Sunday and removed the net from the window. He thereafter jumped from the window. Sunil received head injury and sustained multiple fractures. He was immediately admitted to the intensive care unit then. Sunil tried to what happened with him, however, he succumbed to his injuries around 8.30 am on Monday.

A case of sudden death has been registered in connection with this at Sarkarwada police station and police are investigating further.