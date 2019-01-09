Passion to service will make good officers :Padsalgikar

Gaurav Pardeshi

NASHIK: “Passion to service along with training will make you good officers of the Maharashtra police. The society is looking up to you and hence your responsibility increases. The work of the police is to serve the society and do so with sensitivity”, said Director General of Police, Maharashtra state, Datta Padasalagikar while addressing the passing out parade of the 116th batch of police sub-inspectors at the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik, on January 8, 2019.

A total of 177 cadet officers including 25 Sea safety Inspector, 145 men and 7 women officers took the final step out of the Maharashtra Police Academy after completing their nine months training to be inducted as officers of the Maharashtra police force. Addressing the cadets on the occasion the Director General of Police further said, “Maharashtra Police Academy is the best training centre in the world and you have trained here. Apply your knowledge learnt during your work. Work with sincerity and stay away from undue attractions”.

Pasalgikar further added that the challenges in policing are many and that there is now a need to also police the sea boundaries. During the parade, the cadets displayed a sense of discipline and drill when they marched past in slow and medium pace to the tune of the drum beats. Not only did they portray their preparedness as trained officers they also showed a sense of pride.

The parade was led by parade commander Chaitali Gapat and second in command Amitkumar Karpe. The cadets were awarded for their achievements in different categories.

On the occasion Additional Director General of Police Sanjay Saxena, Inspector General of Police Chhering Dorje, Police Commissioner Dr Ravinder Kumar Singal, Superintendent of Police Sanjay Darade, Director of Prabodhini Ashwati Dorje, Deputy Director Nandkumar Thakur and others were present.

Awards & Accolades

Chaitali Gapat: ‘Sword of Honour’ as the Best Trainee, Best All-Rounder Trainee, Director’s trophy and ‘Silver Baton’.

Amitkumar Karpe: Second Best Recipient of the Course.

Yogesh Koture: Best Behavior

Ajay Kumar Rathode: Best Trainee for Physical Training, Drill and Dress