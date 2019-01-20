Party with a purpose helps kids accept treatment

GAURAV PARDESHI / NASHIK: This was a party of a different kind. While kids danced and enjoyed, this party was also for the treatment to their eye which had a problem. More importantly, it was to help them accept the patch on their eye.

A fun-filled ‘patch party’ for kids with eye development problems at the Manishanker Eye Hospital, Nashik on Sunday, January 20, 2019, was a great success. More than 50 children attended this party to help them get used to wearing patches over their eye.

Children who are undergoing patching treatment for amblyopia, more commonly known as lazy eye, often feel uncomfortable because they might be the only ones in their class wearing a patch.

The treatment involves wearing a patch over the eye that sees better to promote the use and development of the other eye. Whilst wearing the patch over the ‘good eye’, the child’s vision is reduced, particularly at the beginning of treatment. This can make the treatment very challenging for children and their families.

The party provided the opportunity for parents to support each other and share their tips for patching but also gave the children an opportunity to see others wearing eye patches and to normalize patching, by being part of group where everyone was wearing one.

To help with the party the hospital staff came along with some activities. They shared information about the support for parents. The children enjoyed dance, lunch and a number of activities including playing with balloons.

Dr Prachi Pawar, the ophthalmic surgeon said, “Human height increases till 18 years but the eye viewing power increases only till 7.5 years. Hence, some children get problems relating to the eye like some children can’t see properly or some are unable to see the farthest object by naked eyes. For this we install patches.

This patch treatment phenomenon is a temporary phase to prevent early age operation”.

The surgeon suggested that every parent should regularly check the eyes of a child till 3 years to monitor normal vision. Especially pre-birth babies and those with low weight at birth should be checked in the first month.

Overall the party turned out to great success and received lots of encouragement and positive feedback. Parents felt that the party had helped their child wearing and accepting the patch as it made it more normal and they felt that the party will have increased their child’s compliance with patching treatment.

A parent Suresh Mahajan, shared that he was shocked that his child had an eye problem. “It feels very sad that my child has this problem. But since we immediately consulted the doctor we got proper guidance for treatment. At the first time my child was unable to accept this patch but the after this party I think he looks comfortable”, stated Mahajan.