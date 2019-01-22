Parking Woes: Traffic congestion a daily phenomenon in city

Nashik: Vehicle owners have to park their vehicles on the road, as there is no proper arrangement in the city to park vehicles.

The traffic congestion in Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan, Mayor bungalow area, Thakkar’s Bazaar, hospital area on College Road and Gangapur Road, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Ravivar Karanja, Tilakwadi, Panchavati college area, mangal karyalaya area, parallel road, City Centre Mall area, Trimurti Chowk, near Gadkari signal and opposite Zilla Parishad has become a serious issue.

Vehicles are being parked directly on the roads in these areas. There is the highest number of hotels along Dwarka-Pathardi route. As most hotel owners have not made an arrangement for vehicle parking, consumers have to park their vehicles on the road.

There are many suburban areas like Bhabhanagar, Deepalinagar, Suchitanagar, Indiranagar, Rajivnagar, Ranenagar, Chetananagar on a parallel road. Students, businessmen, service persons, women and citizens have the option of a parallel road, but the road has become more dangerous due to wrong parking on this road, causing hurdles for traffic.

Vehicle owners who are passing through this area have to face a difficult situation many times. Though the city traffic department is needed to provide its serious attention to this, it is taking action at certain places. Only two-wheelers are being lifted.

The city traffic police are taking action against those parking their vehicles on the road to discipline traffic in the city, but no satisfactory result is seen yet.