Parking arrangement on experimental basis in Deolali from tomorrow

Deolali Camp: Chief executive officer of Deolali cantonment board has prepared planning to solve the traffic jam issue which is pending for last many years. It will be implemented on an experimental basis from tomorrow (March 15).

The fee for two-wheeler parking will be charged from April 1, while a decision to charge a fee for two-wheeler will be taken later. Traffic jam is a regular scene due to rising population in the city and rise in two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

The number of minor and bigger accidents is rising. Studying all, the Chief executive officer has decided to conduct measures after inspection of all roads. Note of suggestions by traders and citizens has been taken for this.

The boards mentioning odd and even parking for two-wheelers have been installed along main street, masjid street, Mithai street, Housan road and Vadner road. The place which has been fixed should be used for parking purpose.

At present, no fee will be charged. If two-wheeler found parked in no parking zone, a penal action will be taken. Four-wheelers coming from army department, Bhagur rest Camp road and Shigve Bahula should be parked on a space opposite cantonment board office.

The vehicles coming from weekly bazaar, Bhagur rest Camp road, Bhagur-Vijayanagar, Sansari and Lam Road area should be parked on an empty space of Housan road school in the weekly market area.

The vehicles coming from Nashik via Lam Road and Anand road and via Lawrence road and Vadner road should be parked on an empty space opposite Deolali police station and on an empty space adjacent to Sayali medical.

No parking fee will be charged in the period from March 15 to 31 to make aware people with this. Rs. 20 as the fee will be charged from four-wheeler owners for two hours from April 1. Besides, there is a scheme of a monthly pass. Traders and citizens should provide their cooperation for this, urged the administration.