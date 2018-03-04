Parenting workshop by Ashoka Global Pre School receives good response

Nashik: Ashoka Global Pre School, Arjun Nagar had organised a parenting workshop, where parents were engaged with the kids. Favourite story teller, author and trainer Dr. Shweta Singh (Jaipur) conducted the workshop.

With /without props, she created an imaginary world, told the story and became the characters. Her eyes and expressive hands moved from the imaginary world to the parents, weaved the two together.

She conducted activities that encouraged parents to create their own stories and voice modulation. She also showed a different form of narrating story by singing it. The training helped the parents to inculcate the different ways of making a child to read a book. The key points which parents took away from the training were – to make eye contact with children, vary voice to fit the characters and plot, to share one’s own reaction and emotions to the story and the characters through voice or gestures.

Shweta Singh also asked parents to encourage child’s reactions to the stories. She cleared the doubts of parents regarding the reading. Most importantly, parents learnt how to support their children’s language and literacy development as they learnt to narrate story in a different way.

After the workshop with parents, the training was also conducted for in-house teachers. She also mentioned the use of story telling the context that teachers are helping students to write their own life stories through an activity.

The key points that teachers took away from the training were – basis of storytelling, learnt to create short stories, voice modulation, stories for different age group, body language, different ways to narrate a story and puppet making. Shweta Singh also taught using three lined story with a situation, problem and solution.