Pandharpur cycle wari : Spectacular ‘Cycle Ringan’ formed

Nashik: The spectacular ‘cycle ringan’ was formed by 400 cycling enthusiasts at Tukarambaba Khedlekar Maharaj ground on Sunday. The ‘Ringan’ was formed for the second consecutive year.

A Solar Rath (on a tricycle) mounted by a replica of Lord Vitthal has been the grand attraction of this year’s wari completed first round to form the Ringan. It formed the ‘Ringan’ thrice. Followed by this, little children and women cyclists formed the ‘Ringan’. Thereafter, men cyclists formed the Ringan.

Sadhana and Ravindra Dusane couple donned the costume of Lord Vitthal and Rukmini and took part in it. The Ringan programme took place under guidance of President of Nashik Cyclists Foundation Praveenkumar Khabia, palanquin procession chief Dr. Manisha Raundal and Yogesh Shinde.

The 3-day Pandharpur cycle wari organised by Nashik Cyclists Foundation proceeded to Pandharpur. Cyclists took darshan of lord Vitthal there. Earlier, the cycle wari took a night stay at Tembhurni braving a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius during its 145-km journey.

Earlier, based on a theme ‘Hum Fit To India Fit’ and on the subjectline ‘tree plantation and zero plastic’ a record more than 500 cycling enthusiasts this year joined in the wari which included over 100 women participants as well.

One of the highlights of this year’s cycle wari is tandem cycling by Dr Manisha Raundal with co-partner, a visually challenged person Prasad Utekar apart from another tandem cycling by Dr Aba Patil who assembled two used cycles to make it a tandem.

Over 500 cyclists of all ages have participated in the seventh 3-day Pandharpur wari with its financial support Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd. Promoting mantra of fitness and environmental conservation, the then DCP (anti-corruption) and cycling enthusiast Harish Baijal had coined this unique concept of ‘cycle wari’ which started in the year 2012 with just 7/8 participants.