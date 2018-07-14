Pandharpur cycle wari ‘Cycle Ringan’ to steal the limelight today

Sandeep Chavan

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: A 3-day Pandharpur cycle wari from Nashik, organised by Nashik Cyclists Foundation is on its final stage. Today, the wari will hog the limelight with its spectacular “cycle ringan”, to be participated by over 500 cycling enthusiasts across the state including Mumbai, Thane, Dombivali, Nagar.

This is the second year in a row that a ‘cycle ringan’ (circle) is being formed at Khedlekar Maharaj ground in holy Pandharpur. President of Nashik Cyclists Foundation Praveenkumar Khabia and his team members are working relentlessly to make the event memorable

Earlier, the cycle wari took a night stay at Tembhurni braving a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius during its 145-km journey.

Earlier, based on a theme ‘Hum Fit To India Fit’ and on the subjectline ‘tree plantation and zero plastic’ a record more than 500 cycling enthusiasts this year joined in the wari which included over 100 women participants as well.

A Solar Rath (on a tricycle) mounted by replica of Lord Vitthal has been the grand attraction of this year’s wari to promote use of solar energy. One of the highlights of this year’s cycle wari is tandem cycling by Dr Manisha Raundal with co-partner, a visually challenged person Prasad Utekar apart from another tandem cycling by Dr Aba Patil who assembled two used cycles to make it a tandem.

Over 500 cyclists of all ages have participated in the seventh 3-day Pandharpur wari with its financial support Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd. Promoting mantra of fitness and environmental conservation, the then DCP (anti-corruption) and cycling enthusiast Harish Baijal had coined this unique concept of ‘cycle wari’ which started in the year 2012 with just 7/8 participants. The wari as on today now has over 500 participants who cycle all their way to Pandharpur braving rains.