Pandharpur cycle wari by Nashik Cyclists begins

Sandeep Chavan

dt@deshdoot.com

Nashik: With recital of Abhang by Varkari Mandal, the seventh edition of a 3-day Pandharpur cycle wari, organised by Nashik Cyclists Foundation – a group of cycling enthusiasts from in and around the city, flagged off from Golf Club ground here at 6 am in the morning on Friday. The wari will culminate on July 15 at Pandharpur.

Based on a theme ‘Hum Fit To India Fit’ and on the subjectline ‘tree plantation and zero plastic’ a record more than 500 cycling enthusiasts this year joined in the wari which includes over 100 women participants as well.

A Solar Rath (on a tricycle) mounted by replica of Lord Vitthal is the grand attraction of this year’s wari to promote use of solar energy. The theme of 2016 was “No food wastage”, and for the year 2017 it was “No plastic bottles”, informed Sophia Kapadia, core team member, Nashik Cyclists Foundation on the eve of the cycle rally.

One of the highlights of this year’s cycle wari is tandem cycling by Dr Manisha Raundal with co-partner, a visually challenged person Prasad Utekar apart from another tandem cycling by Dr Aba Patil who assembled two used cycles to make it a tandem.

Over 500 cyclists of all ages, for the first time, under the guidance of president of Nashik Cyclists Foundation Praveenkumar Khabia, have participated in the seventh 3-day Pandharpur wari organised by Nashik Cyclists Foundation with its financial support Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd.

Promoting mantra of fitness and environmental conservation, the then DCP (anti-corruption) and cycling enthusiast Harish Baijal had coined this unique concept of ‘cycle wari’ which started in the year 2012 with just 7/8 participants. The wari as on today now has over 500 participants who cycle all their way to Pandharpur braving rains.

The cycle wari which has proven itself to be an excellent example of team work, better coordination and cooperation has commenced its journey from Nashik on July 13 to take a first night stay at Ahmednagar and second halt at Tembhurni on July 14 before covering a distance of 380 kms to reach at Pandharpur on July 15,” Kapadia added.

“A financial support provided by Datar Cancer Genetics Ltd is a big thing and a morale booster to enthusiast cyclists,” Kapadia said. She further said that the wari is self-sufficient in itself. It is supported by pilot vehicles, mechanics, Foundation’s omni ambulance and is connected to ‘108’ ambulance service.

The cyclists team works on ‘no plastic’ theme and takes utmost care to maintain food quality standard avoiding wastage of any type. The Foundation has a team of 30 volunteers which assists during the wari.

The Foundation has also planned to plant 70 tree saplings at a school to spread the message of environmental conservation. Meanwhile, the wari at its initial stage on Friday took a brief halt at Nanasgaon during which breakfast and refreshment services was provided by Rajendra Nana Phad & team and Sinnar Cyclists.

A lunch was taken at Rahuri with welcoming by enthusiasts Mandar Joshi and Manasi Joshi, while first night stay is scheduled at Hundekari Lawns, owned by a Muslim enthusiast Khan in Ahmednagar.