Palve re-elected as BJP city chief

Nikheel Pardeshi January 5, 2020 9:52 pm
Nashik: Girish Palve has been re-elected as city chief of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday. The election process was held at BJP head office Vasantsmruti. Former union minister Dilip Gandhi was electoral officer, while general secretary (organisation) and corporator Prashant Jadhav was an assistant electoral officer.

In the beginning, Dilip Gandhi informed about the election process. Kishore Kalkar expressed his views. Thereafter, discussions were held among office bearers and interested candidates and consensus was reached on the name of current city chief Girish Palve. Kishore Kalkar and Dilip Gandhi gave a bouquet to him and extended their greetings for his future.

Kishore Kalkar, regional vice president Sunil Bagul, regional secretary Laxman Savji, MP Bharati Pawar, Mayor Satish Kulkarni, MLA Devyani Pharande, Seema Hiray, Rahul Dhikale, Rahul Aher and others were present on the dais.

