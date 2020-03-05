Pakistanis top in getting Indian Citizenship in 2019: MHA

NEW DELHI :

Centre on Wednesday informed Rajya Sabha that 809 persons from Pakistan have been granted Indian Citizenship in the year 2019.

In a written reply to a question regarding country-wise details of applications for Indian Citizenship during 2014-19, in the Upper House, the Minister of States for Ministry of Home Affairs informed that in the period of 2014-19, the Government has granted Citizenship to 2935 persons from Pakistan, followed by 914 applications from Afghanistan.

In 2015, the Government after signing of Indo-Bangladesh Land Boundry Agreement,14864 Bangladeshi nationals were granted Indian Citizenship under section 7 of the Citizenship Act, 1955. The Government has granted Citizenship to 18999 persons from neighbouring countries Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Mynmar.

Only one Myanmar citizen had applied for Indian Citizenship in 2017. Rai also said that from 2014 to 2019 records of persons granted citizenship under section 5 by registration or under section 6 by naturalization of the Citizenship Act, 1955 are maintained as per the provisions of the Citizenship Act, 1955 and rules made thereunder.

The Minister stated that these records are not maintained religion-wise.