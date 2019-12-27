Pahine-Trimbakeshwar to become tourism hub

Prashant Nikale

Nashik: Nashik with the potential to become tourism hub of Maharashtra has a scope for further development even as moved at a pace in the last five years. The district has the potential for every type of tourism. It can provide adventure, medical, agricultural, monsoon, religious and many more tourism types.

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has decided to focus on the development of Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar–Pahine as a tourist hub. MTDC is conducting a survey in the region and where they can develop facilities for the tourist.

The apex state body of tourism wants to develop health tourism in the region, informed an official. The temple in Trimbakeshwar has been selected for the Prasad Scheme of Central Government. Very soon work regarding the project will start in Trimbakeshwar.

There were many projects implemented in the Nashik city itself but remain to be completed by this year end. Some of the dream projects in the sector of tourism remained un inaugurated though they have been completed.

The projects like Boat Club, Kalagram, Adventure Park, Grape Park and many others are still awaiting tourists. This year the much ambitious project of the Goda Aarti was inaugurated by former state tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal and former guardian minister of Nashik Girish Mahajan. The project has been not started effectively yet due to some technical errors.

Pahine-Trimbakeshwar Tourist Hub

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation has decided to develop Pahine-Trimbakeshwar area as a tourist hub. A potential for health tourism in the region and high tourist attraction to other areas of tourism as well have made MTDC look towards it as a tourist hub. The tourism department has decided to provide some basic facilities in the region. The project is still in pipeline and survey of the region is being conducted. The tourism department has decided to provide facilities like sheds, parking spaces, restaurants, cycle track. Tourist safety has been taken as a priority by the department.

Dream projects likely to see the day

The dream projects initaited by minister Chajjan Bhujbal like Boat Club, Adventure Park and Grape Park while he was the guardian minister in his last tenure have been awaiting tourist flow. It is now expected that these the projects will now flourish.