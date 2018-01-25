‘Padmaavat’ row: Karni Sena activists detained

Nashik: Police yesterday detained activists of the Karni Sena for protesting against controversial film ‘Padmaavat’, which is scheduled for release today.

As the protesters gathered yesterday near the Gangapur dam, they were detained by the police at the entrance. Earlier, the activists staged sit-in agitation and made it clear that they will strongly protest the film’s release.

Chief secretary of Karni Sena Anandsingh Thoke stated, “Administration should allow us to take a ‘jal samadhi’ (drown themselves) in the Gangapur dam. As central government and state government are not serious about this, they have to face its effects in upcoming elections,” he warned.

In the meantime, tehsildar Rajashri Ahirrao while pacifying the activists requested that they should not involve in any untoward act.

Founder president of Maharana Pratap Kranti Dal Santosh Pawar, former regional president of Maharana Pratap Yuva Sena Kishore Pawar, publicity chief Karansingh Deore, regional secretary Jitendra Suryawanshi, Nana Morkhad, Lakhan Pawar, Surekha Rajput, Vandana Rajput and other activists took part in the agitation.The Supreme Court had last week paved the way for the nationwide release of ‘Padmaavat’, by staying the ban on its screening in Gujarat and Rajasthan.