Initiative of CR to provide clean air to passengers

Prashant Nikale | NASHIK: The passengers at Nashik road railway Station are taking the experience of a new way of the parlour. The Central Railways has introduced an Oxygen Parlor for its passenger to provide them with an experience of cleanest air.

The Oxygen Parlor was visited by the Central Railways’ General Manager and Central Railways Board on Sunday. The project has been started to earn Non-Fare Revenue (NFR). The Bhusaval Division had recently allotted a contract of setting up of Oxygen Parlour at Nashik Road station under the New Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Idea Scheme (NINFRIS).

Under this project, it was decided to set up an indoor plant gallery-cum-sale kiosk in the allotted space of 250 sq ft (10×25 A) on the station platform. All three platforms of Nashik Road station were identified as ideal for the Oxygen Parlour. But as the platform number 2 and platform number 3 were attached, the Parlour has been set up on them to benefit more passengers, informed a railway official.

The Oxygen Parlor includes 18 plants which are identified as air-filtering plants. The passengers are also giving a positive response to the project. Some are also amazed, as nothing like this has been seen in Nashik before. People are also visiting the place out of curiosity.

Air Filtering plants certified by NASA

The indoor plant of Oxygen Parlor includes 18 air-filtering plants certified by NASA. It includes Bamboo Palm, Spider plant, Devils Ivy, Dwarf Date Palm, Boston Fern, Kimberly Queen Fern, Chinese Evergreen, Broadleaf Lady Palm, Barberton Daisy, weeping Fig, Flamingo Lily, Lilyturf, English Ivy, Variegated Snake Plant, Cornstalk Dracaena, Red-Edged Dracaena, Peace Lily and Florist’s Chrysanthemum.

Idea to result in

The Central Railway has expected that the project will help them in three major steps

1) Generation of additional NFR revenue of Rs. 72000 per annum.

2) Beautification of otherwise ideal space.

3) Health benefits through purification of air.