Over 40K state govt employees from district on strike from today

NASHIK: Day to day work at the state government offices across Nashik district and Maharashtra may come to a halt as nearly 17 lakh employees across the state including close to 45,000 from Nashik district alone to go on a three-day strike from today (August 7) to press their demands for the implementation of 7th Pay Commission report, the introduction of five day week and increase in retirement age to 60 years from 58.

The call for the strike has been collectively given by the Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation, the Maharashtra State Employees Organization, and the Maharashtra State Class Four Employees Association.

Over 3000 employees of the revenue department, 18000 of the Zilla Parishad, 1400 of Irrigation dept and 1500 of forests department apart from thousands of employees connected to the district collectorate, commissionerates and also from teaching profession across the district would join the 3-day state-wide strike starting today.

The district administration, in order to avoid work hampering at govt offices, has decided to take help of homeguards and sought assistance from the homeguard office in this regard.

“We don’t want mere written assurance but action from the state government,” Dnyaneshwar Kasar, president, district branch, Rajya Sarkari Chaturth Shreni Karmachari Madhyavarti Sanghatana, Maharashtra, said on Monday.

Their other demands include recruitment under compassionate basis, absorption of legal heirs of the retiring Class IV employees into government service, direct recruitment drive at all the government offices, implementation of the old pension scheme, release of pending dearness allowance since January 2017 apart from increased D.A. effective January 2018, permanent recruitment at health departments, suspension of a recruitment drive through private and contractual basis, regularisation in service, minimum wages should be applied to nurses at primary health centers (PHCs) etc.

These unions have expressed serious displeasure over the state government’s dilly-dallying over the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations citing that it awaits a report from a one-member committee headed by former bureaucrat KP Bakshi. The government has estimated that it will have to bear an additional burden of a whopping Rs 21,000 crore towards revised salaries and various perks based on the 7th Pay Commission.

The Maharashtra State Gazetted Officers Federation founder and chief advisor G D Kulthe said, “All three unions had already sent due notice for a three-day strike to the state general administration on July 16. However, there was no response from the government and therefore all three unions decided to go ahead with strike.