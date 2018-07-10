Over 250 yatris could not pay obeisance at holy cave

NASHIK: Barring a few, over 250 pilgrims from Nashik could not have darshan of the shivling at the holy cave due to fast-changing inclement weather on routes to Amarnath Yatra cave in South Kashmir Himalayas following landslides and continuous rains in the yatra area.

All the yatris from Nashik have returned home safely. Most of them returned home on Saturday, Sunday by Zelam Express. Over 250 pilgrims from Nashik, this time, could not have darshan of the shivling at the holy cave due to inclement weather, continuous rains and incidences of landslide. All the pilgrims had to follow stricter guidelines issued by local administration, informed Datta Bhalerao, president of Travel Agents Association of Nashik (TAAN) on Monday.

As many as 102 pilgrims from Nashik had stranded near the holy Amarnath Yatra following landslides and continuous rains in the yatra area. A total of 276 pilgrims from Nashik were on routes to Amarnath with many of them camping in tents safely.

A total of 276 pilgrims from Nashik had registered for the yatra. Initially, 18 yatris from the city had darshan of the shivling at the holy cave.