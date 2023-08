Live मॅचमध्ये मैदानात शिरला साप; खेळाडूंची अशी अवस्था झाली कि... पाहा VIDEO

We could only capture this 𝗛𝗶𝘀𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝗶𝗰 moment due to our world-class 𝙎𝙣𝙖𝙠𝙤𝙢𝙚𝙩𝙧𝙚!#LPL2023onFanCode #LPL pic.twitter.com/lhMWZKyVfy