Asian Games 2023 : भारतीय घोडेस्वारांची ऐतिहासिक कामगिरी; तब्बल ४१ वर्षांनतर जिंकले सुवर्णपदक

#EquestrianExcellence at the 🔝



After 41 long years, Team 🇮🇳 clinches🥇in Dressage Team Event at #AsianGames2022



Many congratulations to all the team members 🥳🥳#Cheer4India#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat#BharatAtAG22 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/CpsuBkIEAw