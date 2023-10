Asian Games 2023 : चीनमध्ये महाराष्ट्राच्या लेकाचा डंका! मराठमोळ्या अविनाश साबळेची स्टीपलचेसमध्ये सुवर्णपदकाला गवसणी

.@avinash3000m strikes #Gold🥇at #AsianGames2022 with a new #AsianGames Record 🥳



The ace #TOPSchemeAthlete clocked a time of 8:19.50 in Men's 3000m Steeplechase Event!



What a performance Avinash🌟! Heartiest Congratulations 👏👏#Cheer4India#HallaBol#JeetegaBharat… pic.twitter.com/fP9cPslmmW