Video : महात्मा गांधींमुळे सावरकरांनी दया याचिका दाखल केली; राजनाथ सिंहाचा दावा

They are presenting distorted history. If this continues, they'll remove Mahatma Gandhi & make Savarkar the father of the nation, who was accused of the murder of Mahatma Gandhi & was pronounced complicit in the inquiry of Justice Jeevan Lal Kapur: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi https://t.co/1aEsVMgZLC pic.twitter.com/ue2Q8Oxy3Z