करदात्यांना दिलासा; आयकर भरा आता ३० सप्टेंबरपर्यंत

In view of the constraints due to the Covid pandemic & to further ease compliances for taxpayers, CBDT extends the due dt for filing of Income Tax Returns for FY 2018-19(AY 2019-20) from 31st July, 2020 to 30th September, 2020,vide Notification in S.O. 2512(E) dt 29th July, 2020. pic.twitter.com/Wlzvf8S83x