वाढता वाढता वाढे...! आजही पेट्रोल-डिझेलचे महागले; नगर, नाशिकमधील आजचा दर काय?

Price of petrol & diesel in Delhi at Rs 103.81 per litre & Rs 95.07 per litre respectively today (increased by 40 paise)



In Mumbai, the petrol & diesel prices per litre at Rs 118.83 (increased by 84 paise) & Rs 103.07 (increased by 43 paise). pic.twitter.com/yv6q7yHUWq