So far list of INDIAns that @HMOIndia have tried to hack have been myself, @yadavakhilesh,@raghav_chadha @ShashiTharoor @priyankac19 @SitaramYechury @Pawankhera & others in office of @RahulGandhi .



This is worse than Emergency. India is being run by low life Peeping Toms.