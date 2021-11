दिवाळीच्या पहिल्याचं दिवशी महागाईचा धमाका!

Price of petrol & diesel in #Delhi at Rs 109.69 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) & Rs 98.42 per litre (up by Rs 0.35) respectively today



Petrol&diesel prices per litre-Rs 115.50 & Rs 106.62 in #Mumbai, Rs 110.15 & Rs 101.56 in #Kolkata; Rs 106.35 & Rs 102.59 in #Chennai respectively pic.twitter.com/I8FNPK4dPQ