#COVID19 cases cross the 10 lakh mark in India with the highest single-day spike of 34,956 cases, and 687 deaths. Total positive cases stand at 10,03,832 including 3,42,473 active cases, 6,35,757 cured/discharged/migrated and 25,602 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/zSRgtW5iAy