देशात ‘इतके’ नवे करोना रुग्ण

India reports 41,649 new #COVID19 cases, 37,291 recoveries, and 593 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry



Total cases: 3,16,13,993

Active cases: 4,08,920

Total recoveries: 3,07,81,263

Death toll: 4,23,810



Total vaccination: 46,15,18,479 pic.twitter.com/ZwC3fUVTu4