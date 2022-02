COVID19 : देशात करोना संसर्ग आटोक्यात! जाणून घ्या ताजी आकडेवारी

India reports 10,273 fresh #COVID19 cases, 20,439 recoveries, and 243 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active case: 1,11,472 (0.26%)

Daily positivity rate: 1.00%

Total recoveries: 4,22,90,921

Death toll: 5,13,724



Total vaccination: 1,77,44,08,129 pic.twitter.com/Qtyuy9lm72