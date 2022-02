देशात करोनाची तिसरी लाट ओसरतेय! दैनंदिन रूग्णांसह सक्रिय रूग्णांमध्ये मोठी घट

India reports 1,27,952 fresh #COVID19 cases, 2,30,814 recoveries, and 1059 deaths in the last 24 hours.



Active cases: 13,31,648

Death toll: 5,01,114

Daily positivity rate: 7.98%



Total vaccination: 1,68,98,17,199 pic.twitter.com/HAWlsyMnp0