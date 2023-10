Rajasthan Assembly Elections : काँग्रेस-भाजपकडून उमेदवारांची यादी जाहीर; गेहलोत, पायलट, वसुंधरा राजे 'या' मतदारसंघातून लढणार निवडणूक

Congress releases the first list of 33 candidates for the upcoming Rajasthan Assembly Elections.



CM Ashok Gehlot to contest from Sadarpura, Sachin Pilot to contest from Tonk, CP Joshi from Nathdwara, Divya Maderna from Osian, Govind Singh Dotasara from Lachhmangarh, Krishna… pic.twitter.com/gXtFsDlY9U