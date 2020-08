IIT Bombay चा 'डिजिटल' दीक्षांत समारंभ !

.@iitbombay holds 58th #Convocation in #VirtualReality mode today



India is poised to stake its claim as one of the world's great innovation hubs: Stephen A. Schwarzman



There is a lesson for everyone involved in research: Nobel Laureate Prof. D Haldane



📖https://t.co/gLoCDAXDbq pic.twitter.com/CYB1pKJu6p