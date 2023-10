ED ची राज्यातील विविध भागात मोठी कारवाई; 'इतक्या' कोटी किंमतीच्या एकूण 70 मालमत्ता जप्त

ED has provisionally attached 70 immovable assets located in Jalgaon, Mumbai, Thane, Sillod and Kutch among other areas and movable assets, all valued at Rs.315.60 Crore in bank fraud case of M/s Rajmal Lakhichand Jewelers Pvt. Ltd., M/s R L Gold Pvt. Ltd., and M/s Manraj… pic.twitter.com/XrLHcC4LR2