अमरावतीमध्ये मालगाडीला अपघात, २० डबे रुळावरुन घसरले

Maharashtra| 20 loaded coal wagons derailed b/w Malkhed &Timatla stations on Wardha-Badnera sections,Nagpur at around 23.20hrs on Oct 23,resulting in Dn&Up line affected on this section. Multiple trains cancelled/diverted/short terminated; helpline no 0712-2544848:Central Railway pic.twitter.com/gcXrjT2zG8