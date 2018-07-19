Osteopathy camp inaugurated at Nasiklub

Nashik: The osteopathy camp, being organised by late Bastiramji Sarda charitable trust Nashik at Nasiklub was inaugurated in principal presence of Dr. Govardhanlal Parashar on Thursday. As many as 110 patients took benefit of the camp on first day.

Patients from Nashik, Aurangabad, Nandurbar, Satana, Manmad, Mumbai and Sangamner received medical guidance from experts. Trustee of late Bastiramji Sarda charitable trust Rameshwar Sarda, Dr. Hemant Parashar, Dr. Gaurav Parashar, Dr. Janaki Parashar and Dr. Naveen Baradiya were also present.