Orders to put info on ZP website

Nashik: Chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad Dr. Naresh Gite has ordered all department heads to put administrative orders and other information on the website of Zilla Parishad to make people aware with development works and schemes being conducted by various departments.

The office bearers and members in general body meeting held discussions that they were not getting information about administrative approval of various development works, technical approval, and work order.

Accordingly, Dr. Gite issued a circular and instructed all the department heads to give information about the same to the office bearers and members. Dr. Gite also paid a visit to construction department no. 1 and reviewed the work After noting that contractors have to visit the department frequently to get information, Dr. Gite issued instructions in writing that every labourer agency and contractors should make their mobile numbers, office and residence address and email id to the office.