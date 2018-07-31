Open space near Idgah maidan is new address of agitators

NASHIK: There is a new address for agitators who have been holding agitations like a sit-in, demonstration, hunger strike, rallies etc in front of district collectorate here.

An open space near Idgah maidan (Golf Club) will now be a new destination for the agitators due to pilot smart road project work under Smart City mission which is underway between Trimbak road and Ashok Stambh.

An open space near Idgah maidan on Trimbak has been demarcated for the agitators, a letter from NMC addressing to the resident dy district collector has said. For the convenient of travellers, the agitation venue has been shifted near Golf Club until completion of pilot smart road project work, it said.

Political parties, unions, associations, labour unions, traders, individuals can now hold their agitation at the demarcated open space near Idgah maidan, the letter added.