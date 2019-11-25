Onion prices likely to continue on high

Restrictions on import expected to remain till Feb

Nashik: As prices of onion skyrocketed and less supply, onion is being imported. The central government is taking steps to lower onion prices. As a part of this, onion export has been banned. It is expected that restrictions on onion would remain till February 2020.

Due to this, onion prices in Asia will remain higher and Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will go to other countries to fulfil their demand. Though India is the biggest onion exporter in the world, the government put restrictions on onion export in September last to fulfil demand in the country. Due to rains In October and November and flooding, the supply of onion was limited to the local market only.

As there is the effect of rains on onion produce in Maharasthra which is on top in onion production, there is a spurt in onion prices. Once onion prices are stabled at Rs 20 per kg, permission for export can be given. It is in the discussion that the government has put restrictions on onion export after a request by the consumer centre. Earlier, it was expected that ban would last till November.

Following restrictions on onion export in India, onion prices in various countries in Asia have risen. They have to import onion from Egypt, Turkey and China.

Onion fetches highest Rs 9100 at Kalvan

Though the government has tried to take steps to bring onion prices under control at the local market, it is seen that they did not bore any fruit. In actual, farmers have stock of summer onion in limited form. Red onion which arrived recently in the market has been damaged by retreating rains. In such a condition, prices of summer onion have nearly touched Rs 10000. New onion is also fetching Rs 6000-7000.

The onion fetched highest Rs 9100 per quintal at Kalvan on Monday (Nov 25). Summer onion was sold at Pimpalgaon at Rs 8400 per quintal, while it got Rs 7600 per quintal at Laslgaon. The onion received Rs 8000 per quintal at Umrane and Rs 8295 at Satana market committee. It means that prices of onion remained around on an average Rs 7500. Prices of red onion have also remained stable around Rs 6000.