Onion prices decline; farmers disappointed

NASHIK :

Following the supply of onions from southern states to Maharashtra, onion prices have dropped. Onion is selling at Rs 250 to Rs 350 per 10 kg at the wholesale market, while it is selling in the retail market at Rs 30 to 50 per kg in the retail market. Onion growers are strongly disappointed over this.

It is being demanded that the central government should lift the ban on onion export and to cancel the limit of onion storage. Due to heavy rainfall and delayed retreating rains last year, onion crop was damaged on a large scale. As a result, onion prices soared high.

A one-and-half month ago, onion was selling at Rs 120 to 150 per kg in the retail market, however, with the supply of onion for the last few days, prices of onion are declining. At present, thousands of quintals of onion is arriving at market committees in Nashik district and in the state.