Onion farmers suspend auction, stage agitation against export ban

Nashik: Demanding revocation of ban on export of onions and to draw the attention of the central government to their plight, the onion farmers on Friday suspended auction of the kitchen staple for about half an hour at Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) here.

They also staged an agitation at APMC gate to press for their demand. For last one-and-a-half month, the price of onions has risen sharply due to short supply and huge demand, forcing the central government to intervene to cool the price of the bulb.

Hence, the farmers are unhappy with this move and therefore to protest against this, irate farmers staged agitation at the gate of Lasalgaon APMC, demanding to immediately revoke the ban on export of onions and not to import onions from abroad, sources said.

On this occasion, onion grower Shailendra Patil said that it was not right on the part of the government to intervene at this juncture in order to bring down the price of onions, which has resulted in great dissatisfaction among the farmers.

If the government does not take back this anti-farmer decision shortly, then the farmers will launch a state-level agitation, he warned.