Onion auction set to begin at Lasalgaon despite strike

NASHIK: Auction for onion other foodgrains at Lasalgaon Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) is set to restart today after 2 days’ break, caused due to ongoing truck operators’ nationwide strike.

The transportation of vegetables and pomegranates, however, was regular and unaffected in the midst of the transporters’ strike. Around Rs 1.50 crores of turnover was hampered at the Lasalgaon APMC during the past two days as a number of transport vehicles had supported the strike and were off the road.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Lasalgaon APMC held a crucial meeting on Tuesday to resume transportation and auctioning in line with other APMCs in the state which are running their operations uninterruptedly. They unanimously decided to start operations.

Truck operators’ nationwide indefinite strike called by their umbrella body All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) has entered its fifth day on Tuesday with reports of over 1700 transporters joining the strike across Nashik district and close to 5500 vehicles getting off the roads.