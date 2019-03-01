One side of smart road opened for traffic

Pooja Tipre / Nashik: The wait of Nashikites is now over, as one side stretch from Ashok Stambh to CBS of first smart road in the city has been opened for traffic on Friday. The traffic issue in the area is likely to be solved to some extent.

Nashik Municipal Corporation has undertaken construction of first smart road in the city under smart city mission. As one side of the road was not completed in a given period, Municipal Commissioner Radhakrishna Game extended the deadline to December 31, 2018 and asked to issue a notice for recovering penality from concerned contractor company. However, it was not completed.

The one side of the road has been opened for the traffic. The vehicles coming from left side of Mahatma Gandhi Road will not allow to enter the road. This stretch is opened only for those vehicles which are coming in the direction of Meher signal from CBS. Another side of the road along the district collectorate is likely to be shut for traffic in next some days.

There is a deadline to complete the entire smart road by March 31, 2019, however, considering the speed of construction there is a doubt over completion of the road in given period.