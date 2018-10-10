One pay hike of 10 teachers stopped for giving false info

Nashik: The transfer process of all primary teachers, graduate teachers and headmasters working under Zilla Parishad has been completed online. However, chief executive officer Dr Naresh Gite punished those 10 teachers who gave false or incorrect information for their transfer. He stopped their one pay hike on a permanent basis.

In addition, 9 teachers who have found guilty have been sent to the places of those teachers who have been displaced due to them. Displaced teachers have been allotted the schools they worked before their transfers A total of 194 teachers in the district gave false information during the online transfer process.

As they gave false information about distance, medical and staying of husband-wife together, Dr Gite conducted their hearing. Information about the truth of documents and technical facts in distance of the place of transfer was assessed with actual interaction with them.

Out of these, show cause notices were issued to 100 teachers, but clarification by 94 teachers disapproved and action was taken against them. Their pay hike was stopped on a permanent basis. Besides this, action against 19 other teachers has been taken again.

Pay hike of 10 teachers has been stopped permanently, while 9 guilty teachers have asked to work in the place of displaced teachers.