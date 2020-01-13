Type to search

नाशिक जिल्हा झाला दीडशे वर्षांचा! Latest News Nashik District Becomes One Fifty Year Old
Latest News
From 1869 to 2019 : Nashik District turns 150
Deshdoot Times DT City News Featured

One killed, six injured in road accident in Nashik

Gaurav Pardeshi January 13, 2020 3:34 pm
NASHIK :

Car driver was killed and six other passengers were injured after a container allegedly dashed the car in which they were travelling in at VTC phata, near Gonde Dumala village, on Mumbai-Agra National-Highway of Nashik district in wee hours of Sunday, police said.

According to Wadivarhe Police, A Xylo car tire was busted, forcing the drive to park the car roadside. The driver of the container, which was going to Nashik from Mumbai, lost its control and it ”dashed the parked car”. The car driver, who was identified as Raabhar Jabbar, 24, resident of Bhisar, Mumbai, died on the spot while other six persons received the minor injuries.

Highway Traffic Police informed the incident to Wadivarhe Police Station. The Ambulance of Agatguru Narendra Maharashtra Sansthan rushed to the spot. The injured were admitted to Nashik Civil Hospital. The container driver was absconded from the spot after the accident. Police registered a complaint against container driver.

