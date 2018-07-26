One injured in a firing incident

Nashik: A youth was allegedly shot at in Eklahare area of the city on Wednesday night after two unidentified persons fired a shot at him. The victim identified as Mukesh Sapkal, 22, a resident of Aishwarya row house in Eklahare, about 10 km from Nashik Road.

The cops said the incident took place around 11.30 pm on Wednesday when two unknown persons rode on a bike and fired a shot. The bullet, however, hit his left hip injuring him.

Sapkal immediately collapsed on the ground and cried for help. He was promptly attended by the people nearby and rushed to a private hospital.

“Sapkal visited the incident spot to recharge his television set. He was standing outside the house of his friend Atmadeep Waghmare when he got fired,” a senior officer said.

He added the assailants then fled from the scene towards a marketplace nearby.

“The police are still trying to identify the culprits. No weapon has been recovered; hence it is not clear if the weapon was a country made or a pistol,” the cop said. He added that more details would be recovered from the cell phone of the victim through call data records.

“However, prima facie reveals the incident may have taken place out of personal rivalry and not business rivalry as the victim works as an office boy,” he added. The police said that Sapkal has undergone surgery and is stable. firing incident Nashik Road Police have registered the case of attempt to murder against unknown persons.