One held for harassing wife and abetting suicide

Nashik: The cops have arrested a man for allegedly harassing his wife and forcing her to take the extreme step to kill herself. The 36-year-old accused identified as Sunil Patil, a resident of Shivnandan society in Ambad allegedly harassed the victim Rupali Patil, 29.

The cops said Rupali allegedly took her life around 7.30 pm on Tuesday at her residence.

The incident came to light after the relatives of the victim approached the cops alleging the harassment from the husband.

In a statement given to the cops, Rupali’s brother Umesh Madhukar Patil from Jalgaon alleged that Rupali was constantly harassed physically and mentally by Sunil who suffered from a drinking problem.

The harassment increased to such a level that Sunil even doubted his wife’s character and physically abused her. He stated that Rupali had informed these instances to them; however, these issues were resolved with intervention from both the families.

The suspect has remanded police custody until July 28, the Ambad cops said.