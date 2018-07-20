One-day event on career opportunities in Computing Science today

Nashik: CDAC-ACTS Pune has organized a one-day event on ‘Career opportunities in recent trends in Advanced Computing & data Science, VLSI, Embedded system Design & IoT today (July 21). It will be held at The Institution of Engineers (India), Nashik Local Centre, PWD Campus, Sir Vishvesvaraya Marg, Nashik at 3 pm.

CDAC-ACTS Pune is offering Post graduate M.Tech Courses with specialization in ‘Advanced Computing & Data Science’ and ‘Embedded System Design & IoT’ and ‘VLSI’. One of the approach to tackle the problem of lacking job readiness in the global IT sector is partnership between the industry and academia.

It is C-DAC initiative in collaboration with universities to equip students with the understanding of ‘Industry-Academia Zero gap learning’ and developing as per current industry trends.