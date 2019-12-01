Old onion selling at Rs 120

Nashik: The prices of onion are on high at present. Old onion is selling at Rs 120 at per kg in the market. In comparison new onion is being sold at Rs 50 per kg, consumers are preferring to buy it. This high trend will continue for a month minimum, estimated the traders. Though farmers will get money, common people are facing difficulty. Their monthly budget has collapsed.

The old onion is selling at Rs 100 to 120 at a vegetable market, Peth Road, Godaghat and Ravivar Karanja, while the new onion is selling at Rs 50 to 60 and there is a possibility that onion prices would increase more.

On the other hand, there is up and down in vegetable prices. People have to buy spring onion at Rs 70. Fenugreek is being sold at Rs 30 to 40. Potato is being sold at Rs 25 per kg. Tomato prices are likely to be increased.